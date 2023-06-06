Braves pull off another comeback in 6-4 win over Mets

The Atlanta Braves have now won three straight games for the first time in nearly a month, and this was another come-from-behind effort for our favorite baseball club. This time, the Braves utilized a four-run inning in the sixth to push past the New York Mets in order to win 6-4.

After the Braves and Mets traded zeroes in the first inning, the scoring got underway in the second inning. Ozzie Albies as a left-handed batter has been an absolute terror for opposing pitchers at the plate and tonight was Carlos Carrasco's turn to experience the treatment. Albies got a fastball that he liked and skied it clear over the fence in center field to put the Braves ahead early in this one.

On a different night, that may have been all Bryce Elder needed to make this a very comfortable night on the mound. Elder did in fact go six innings where he struck out eight batters and only walked two others. Unfortunately, the Mets had one inning where they appeared to be directly keyed in to Elder's slider and that inning came immediately after Ozzie's home run in the second inning.

Omar Narvaez reached base on a one-out single and then Francisco Lindor got a slider that was low and in the zone and he promptly deposited it into the Chop House to put the Mets ahead by a run. Jeff McNeil followed that up with a walk and then Pete Alonso also got a slider that he liked and smacked it over the fence for New York's second two-run homer of this frame.

Between Mets Bench Coach Eric Chavez getting ejected for apparently saying the magic words to the home plate umpire and Pete Alonso yelling at Elder to throw another slider as he was celebrating in the visitors’ dugout, the Mets were riding an emotional high in that frame and it paid off for them at that point in the contest.

Here's Pete Alonso yelling out to Bryce Elder: pic.twitter.com/AoUfQvTm5w — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) June 7, 2023

As it turned out, this moment of hubris was as good as it got for New York tonight. The Mets stayed on top until the sixth inning, which is when the rest of Atlanta's offense finally came alive against Carrasco in this one. Matt Olson led off the sixth with a walk and then Austin Riley hit a double to put both runners in scoring position with nobody out. Sean Murphy then proceeded to take the first pitch he saw from Carrasco and shoot it into the gap in left field to plate Riley and Olson and pull the Braves to within one run.

Drew Smith was then called upon to relieve Carlos Carrasco and keep Murphy's run at second base from going onto the starter's line. Smith's stint started off well enough as he retired the first two batters he faced but he had no such luck against Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna got a slider that he liked and shot it down the line in left field for the third double of the inning in order to tie the game up at four runs apiece.

Smith still had a chance to get out of it by preserving the tie, as he was then tasked with getting Orlando Arcia out. Instead, Arcia had other ideas. A wild pitch moved Ozuna to third base and then Arcia hit a 100 mph ground ball to Eduardo Escobar. Escobar was unable to cleanly bring it in and Ozuna scored the go-ahead run as the ball squibbed into shallow center field for a single. Just like that, the Braves had put up a four-run inning of their own and were now leading heading into the latter stages of the game after trailing for the middle part of the contest.

The Braves then had a chance to add on some insurance heading into the ninth inning and were able to pull it off thanks to some timely hitting and some help from both the Mets and the replay booth. Eddie Rosario hit a one-out double off of Adam Ottavino and ended up making it to third base after Jeff McNeil made a three-course meal out of simply picking the ball up. After Ozzie Albies walked, Marcell Ozuna seemingly grounded into a double play to end the inning. Fortunately, replay showed that Albies beat the throw to second base and was safe, so that meant that Rosario's run ended up going on the board and McNeil's mistake was cashed in.

Raisel Iglesias was called upon for the ninth inning and promptly took care of the Mets in order to close out the game and give the Braves their third straight victory. Iglesias was his usually-imposing self and overall, this was an impressive showing from the Braves to take the haymaker that the Mets delivered in the third inning and come back with a haymaker of their own in the sixth inning.

The Braves are now on a run that would qualify as a winning streak, which is a sight for sore eyes after the tough month of May that they somehow made their way out of without falling on their face. Hopefully this is the start of an extended run of good form for Atlanta and they'll get a chance to extend the streak tomorrow night at 7:20 PM E.T.