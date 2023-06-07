This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz records his 2,000th strikeout

Braves Franchise History

1923 - The Boston Braves acquire pitcher Jesse Barnes and catcher Earl Smith from the New York Giants in exchange for pitcher Mule Watson and catcher Hank Gowdy.

1925 - The Braves and the Reds turn five double plays each in a 12-inning game to set a new major league record.

1996 - Greg Maddux is tagged for 11 hits and seven runs in just 3 1/3 innings in a 19-8 loss to the Rockies.

1999 - John Smoltz records his 2,000th career strikeout in a 9-5 win over the Devil Rays. Smoltz is the 53rd major league pitcher and the third Braves player to reach that level.

2011 - The Braves finish with just two hits but defeat the Marlins 1-0 behind Tommy Hanson. A solo home run by Alex Gonzalez in the fourth inning off of Brad Hand is the difference.

MLB History

1932 - At age 47, pitcher Jack Quinn becomes the oldest player in major league history to record an extra-base hit with a double to help the Brooklyn Dodgers to a 9-2 win over the Cubs. Julio Franco will break the record over 70 years later.

1977 - The White Sox select Harold Baines with the first overall pick in the draft.

1982 - Steve Garvey extends his consecutive games played streak to 1,000 which is the fifth longest in major league history.

1982 - The Chicago Cubs select Shawon Dunston with the first pick in the 82 Draft. Dwight Gooden is the fifth overall selection by the Mets.

1983 - Steve Carlton passes Nolan Ryan as the majors’ all-time strikeout leader by striking out six in a 2-1 loss to the Cardinals to give him 3,526. Ryan strikes out three in a 4-2 Astros win giving him 3,525.

1994 - Rickey Henderson collects his 1,100th career stolen base.

1998 - The Baltimore Orioles retire Eddie Murray’s No. 33 during a ceremony at Camden Yards.

2010 - The Washington Nationals select Bryce Harper with the first pick in the 2010 draft. The Pirates take pitcher Jameson Taillon while the Orioles select Manny Machado to round out the Top 3.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.