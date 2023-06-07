Braves News: AJ Smith-Shawver set for first start, Ben Heller acquisition, and more

Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker confirmed on Tuesday that rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver will make his first career start either Friday or Saturday against the Washington Nationals.

AJ Smith-Shawver trajectory:

2021 7th round pick (217th overall)

2021 8.64 ERA in four Rookie Ball starts

2022 5.11 in High A

2023 1.09 ERA in first seven minor league starts, 1 HR allowed in 33 innings, 12 walks, 45 strikeouts

2023 Will make 1st big-league start this weekend. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 6, 2023

The 20-year-old was just promoted to Atlanta on May 30 after quickly jumping through the Braves’ farm system. In his major league debut, he tossed 2.1 hitless innings of relief against a red-hot Oakland Athletics offense. He walked one and struck out three.

“I’m trying to keep doing the things I always have done and hopefully I’ll have success that way,” Smith-Shawver told the media. “I can throw the ball over the plate and attack the zone and just execute pitches to put us in a place to win.”

“I try to just go up there and get better everyday. I have a lot of things that I can work on and I think that will be the case my whole career, hopefully,” he added. “I’ve been really blessed to have a really cool journey and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Snitker has yet to announce if his start will come on Friday or Saturday, but either way, it is a huge achievement for the young pitcher.

More Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves acquired RHP Ben Heller from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for international bonus pool money. Heller was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Nick Solak was designated for assignment.

The Atlanta Braves welcomed the New York Mets to town with a 6-4 comeback win, courtesy of Orlando Arcia’s go-ahead RBI.

The Atlanta Braves recalled right-hander Roddery Muñoz to Atlanta and outrighted Lucas Luetge to Triple-A Gwinnett. Muñoz will take the roster spot of Michael Soroka, who was recently optioned to Triple-A.

The rookie level affiliates of the Atlanta Braves kicked off their seasons on Monday, and Luis Guanipa began his campaign with a homer.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses Michael Soroka, previews the Braves-Mets series, and more.

MLB News:

The Texas Rangers announced that ace Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL. deGrom will miss at least a year.

The New York Yankees are placing outfielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right big toe to accompany a torn ligament. He suffered the injury after crashing into the outfield wall on Saturday.

Washington Nationals reliever Victor Arano will undergo surgery on his right shoulder later this month. Arano is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

The Minnesota Twins placed DH Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a left rib contusion. The move is retroactive to June 3.

The Cincinnati Reds promoted top prospect Elly De La Cruz to the big leagues. The Reds won a wild one in his debut, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8.