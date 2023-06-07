Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Humble Mets in Series Opener

Yes, the Mets had some early success against the Braves.

But after Sunday’s dramatic come from behind victory in Arizona for the Braves, the Mets got a bit too cocky a bit too early. And that made the Braves getting the last laugh that much sweeter.

Sean Murphy, Marcell Ozuna, and Orland Arcia all contributed to the Braves scoring five runs from the sixth inning on, adding to Ozzie Albies home run earlier in the game to get a 6-4 victory over the Mets. Despite a few struggles, Bryce Elder put together another impressive start while the bullpen put together another impressive outing to shut the door on the Mets.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more on the Daily Hammer

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.