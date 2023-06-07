Charlie Morton, Braves look to clinch series win over Mets

After securing another comeback win in the opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to secure a series win when they continue a three-game series Wednesday night against the New York Mets. The Braves stormed back from a 4-1 deficit to capture a 6-4 win continuing a recent trend against their division rivals. Atlanta has won nine of its last 11 matchups with the Mets and have won seven of eight played at Truist Park. Wednesday’s game will feature a pitching matchup between a pair of veteran starters in Atlanta’s Charlie Morton and New York’s Max Scherzer.

Morton has quietly put together a solid start to the season for a rotation that is down two key starters. Morton has given the Braves length and kept them in games allowing three runs or less in nine of his 11 starts this season. He allowed six hits, three runs and struck out nine over seven innings in his last start against the Diamondbacks. That was Morton’s second straight outing with nine strikeouts and has totaled at least nine in three of his last four outings. Morton faced the Mets back on May 1 in New York and was tagged for four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Scherzer’s season got off to a questionable start, but he has looked more like the pitcher many were expecting after returning from a 10-game suspension after a sticky stuff ejection. Over his last four starts, Scherzer has a 1.08 ERA and a 2.16 FIP in 25 innings while striking out just over 10 batters per nine. He held the Phillies to one earned run and struck out nine over seven innings in his last start.

Austin Riley had two hits in Tuesday’s win and is now hitting .308/.341/.577 with a 138 wRC+ over his last 20 games. Eddie Rosario extended his hitting streak to seven-straight games with an eighth inning double. He has three doubles, a triple and three home runs during his hitting streak. Michael Harris hit the ball hard in his last at-bat, but was 0-for-4 with two more strikeouts. He is 8-for-67 at the plate with 24 strikeouts over his last 20 games.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

