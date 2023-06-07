Braves stick with same lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Wednesday night when they continue a three-game series with the New York Mets. The Braves took the opener Tuesday night by scoring five unanswered runs to win 6-4. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while the Mets will go with Max Scherzer.

Atlanta will stick with the same lineup for Wednesday’s matchup. Ronald Acuña Jr. Is in his customary leadoff spot and is 9-for-32 with two homers in his career against Scherzer. Marcell Ozuna will bat seventh and is 13-for-50 with seven doubles and two homers against Scherzer.

The Mets will juggle their lineup with Jeff McNeil moving into the second spot in the order. Brett Baty moves up to the fifth spot. Mark Canha will start in left field while Francisco Alvarez will be behind the plate and batting ninth.

First pitch for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.