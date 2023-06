The Atlanta Braves will look to secure a series win Wednesday night when they continue a three-game series against the Mets. Atlanta took the opener of the series 6-4 Tuesday night and will give the ball to Charlie Morton for Wednesday’s game. The Mets will counter with veteran right-hander Max Scherzer.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Pregame Notes