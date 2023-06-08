Braves News: Collin McHugh, another comeback win, more

Michael Harris was the difference for Atlanta on Wednesday, as he finally reaped some rewards of hitting the ball hard, as he found some launch angle and avoided some gloves in the 7-5 win. Getting Harris up to an average to above average bat for the rest of the season instead of the virtual hole he has been in the lineup would be a major boost. There are many reasons to be optimistic that Harris can do that, even if he can’t quite repeat his somewhat lucky offensive production from last year. As he continues to put his few injuries from earlier in the season behind him, finding his bat again would make this lineup significantly scarier, especially against right handed pitchers, which have given the Braves some trouble this season.

Braves News

Sam took a look at why Collin McHugh may have some trouble as this season progresses.

The Braves came back on the Mets to win 7-5.

Some position player prospects had good days on Tuesday.

MLB News

Willy Adames returned from the concussion IL for Milwaukee.

Recently promoted top prospect Elly De La Cruz hit a ball very far and ran very fast.

The Red Sox are starting Matt Dermody on Thursday.

Some Tigers and Nationals bullpen arms may be of interest at the trade deadline.