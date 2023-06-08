Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves earn series win over Mets as Michael Harris II breaks out

Deja Vu? How about Deja Victory!

Despite being down 4-1 for the second straight night against the Mets, the Braves used their bats and bullpen to come from behind and get a series win over the Mets. Sean Murphy and Ronald Acuna Jr. had big hits to complete the comeback, while the bullpen once again was awesome.

However, the key to the game was the play of Michael Harris II, both in the field and at the plate. After showing signs of improved plate appearances in Oakland and Arizona, Harris II had his best game of the season on Wednesday. It was a needed performance to earn a big win.

Shawn Coleman covers this and much more on the Daily Hammer.