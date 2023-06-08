Braves reinstate Michael Tonkin from the injured list, option Roddery Munoz

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Thursday’s series finale against the New York Mets. Atlanta reinstated reliever Michael Tonkin from the injured list and optioned reliever Roddery Munoz back to Gwinnett.

The #Braves today returned RHP Michael Tonkin from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. The club optioned RHP Roddery Muñoz to Gwinnett. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 8, 2023

The Braves placed Tonkin on the 15-day injured list with a strained neck on May 25. He struck out two in a scoreless inning in a rehab assignment Wednesday night for Gwinnett. Tonkin appeared to be on the roster bubble during the spring, but landed a spot on the Opening Day roster and has made the most of his opportunity as a multi-inning relief arm. He has appeared in 13 games and has a 3.42 ERA and a 4.50 FIP in 26 1/3 innings.

Munoz was added to the active roster Tuesday as a placeholder. He will return to Gwinnett where he has a 4.63 ERA and a 5.73 FIP in 23 1/3 innings so far this season.