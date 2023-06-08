 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves reinstate Michael Tonkin from the injured list, option Roddery Munoz

Atlanta gets a multi-inning option back from the injured list

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Thursday’s series finale against the New York Mets. Atlanta reinstated reliever Michael Tonkin from the injured list and optioned reliever Roddery Munoz back to Gwinnett.

The Braves placed Tonkin on the 15-day injured list with a strained neck on May 25. He struck out two in a scoreless inning in a rehab assignment Wednesday night for Gwinnett. Tonkin appeared to be on the roster bubble during the spring, but landed a spot on the Opening Day roster and has made the most of his opportunity as a multi-inning relief arm. He has appeared in 13 games and has a 3.42 ERA and a 4.50 FIP in 26 1/3 innings.

Munoz was added to the active roster Tuesday as a placeholder. He will return to Gwinnett where he has a 4.63 ERA and a 5.73 FIP in 23 1/3 innings so far this season.

In This Stream

Mets vs. Braves: June 6-8

View all 17 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power