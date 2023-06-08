AJ Smith-Shawver cracks Baseball America’s updated top 100 prospects

In news that should come as no surprise, Atlanta Braves top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver is being given the recognition he has earned as Baseball America recently updated their top 100 prospects. Similar to his path to the major leagues Smith-Shawver rocketed up the list, landing at 49th overall. Baseball America was one of the publications most taken by Smith-Shawver going into the season, and them being quick to adjust to his breakout campaign is more evidence of the fantastic work they do.

Welcome to the big leagues!@Braves No. 4 prospect AJ Smith-Shawver catches Corbin Carroll looking for his first MLB strikeout: pic.twitter.com/QaFZpeCEr5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 4, 2023

As you all have certainly seen by now, Smith-Shawver started this season in High-A Rome and was outside of any major publication’s top 100 list. Just two months into the season he has cut a blistering path to the major leagues, debuting on June 4th with two and a third scoreless innings of relief work in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Those innings were an important contribution to a come-from-behind win and his early impression is expected to afford him the opportunity to make his first major league start on June 9th or 10th. As in their preseason list Baseball America rates both Smith-Shawver’s fastball and slider as double-plus pitches, while updating their report to include his new curveball and bump up his control grade. All in all it seems more and more widely accepted that the young right hander is on his way to a starting role long term and he has a chance to fill a desperate need for pitching in Atlanta’s rotation.