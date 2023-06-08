Travis d’Arnaud in the lineup for series finale against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will try to complete a three-game sweep Thursday night when they wrap up their series against the New York Mets. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta while Justin Verlander will take the ball for New York.

Brian Snitker will stick with the same lineup Thursday with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud, who will start behind the plate and hit clean up. The Braves don’t have a ton of history against Verlander who hasn’t faced them since 2016. Matt Olson is 5-for-21 with a couple of homers against Verlander in his time with Oakland. Eddie Rosario is 3-for-20 with a double.

Pete Alonso is out of the Mets’ lineup after getting hit by a pitch by Charlie Morton in Wednesday’s game. Rookie Mark Vientos will get the start at first base. Francisco Alvarez will serve as the DH with Omar Narvaez behind the plate.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.