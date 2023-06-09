This Day in Braves History: June 9

Braves Franchise History

1906 - The Boston Beaneaters snap an NL record 19-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

1992 - The Dodgers beat the Braves 3-2 as Kal Daniels hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning off of Mike Stanton. Orel Hershiser allowed four hits over eight innings and picked up his 12th straight win over Atlanta dating back to 1987.

1996 - John Smoltz picked up his 12th win in 13 decisions as the Braves beat the Rockies 8-3. Colorado had scored 32 runs over the first two games of the series.

2010 - Jason Heyward and Nate McLouth collide in the outfield as they converge on a fly ball by Gerardo Parra. The ball will drop and go for a two-run inside the park home run which is the first homer allowed by Peter Moylan since 2008 (102 1/3 innings). The Braves will lose the game 2-1.

MLB History

1883 - Philadelphia’s National League team receives permission to charge 25 cents for admission, instead of 50 cents, in order to compete with their cross town rivals, the American Association’s Athletics. Philadelphia’s attendance quadrupled for the remainder of the season.

1914 - Honus Wagner joins Cap Anson as the only members of the 3,000 hit club. Nap Lajoie will join the club in September. Later research pegged Wagner’s historic hit on June 30 or July 4, due to discrepancies in 19th century record-keeping.

1932 - Mel Ott homered twice to help the Giants to a 3-2 win over the Reds at the Polo Grounds.

1933 - Jimmie Foxx ties a major league record with hsi fifth homer in three games, but the A’s fell to the Yankees 7-6.

1946 - Mel Ott becomes the first major league manager to be ejected in both games of a doubleheader.

1963 - Ernie Banks homered twice off of Sandy Koufax, but the Dodgers prevailed at Wrigley 11-8.

1975 - The Dodgers beat the Expos 4-0 and go over the one million mark in home attendance in just their 27th home date.

1975 - Carl Yastrzemski records his 500th career double, but the Red Sox fall to the Rangers 12-4.

1982 - Steve Carlton strikes out 16 to hand the Cubs their 10th consecutive loss, 4-2.

1989 - Darryl Strawberry hits his 200th home run of his career in a 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

1990 - Eddie Murray homers from both sides of the plate for the 10th time in his career, tying Mickey Mantle’s major league record.

1999 - Mets manager Bobby Valentine is ejected in a 4-3, 14-inning win over the Blue Jays. Valentine returned to the dugout after his ejection wearing dark glasses and a fake mustache. He will receive a two game suspension and a $5,000 fine.

2016 - The Phillies select high school outfielder Mickey Moniak with the first overall pick in the 2016 draft.

