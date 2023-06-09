Braves News: Braves, Ozzie Albies complete sweep with walkoff, Michael Tonkin returns, and more

A historic night in the booth was capped off with a 13-10 Atlanta Braves win over the New York Mets. The Braves rallied late in a back-and-forth affair and sealed the deal with Ozzie Albies’ three-run bomb to walk it off in the tenth and complete the sweep.

What was expected to be a pitchers duel turned out to be a slugfest, with the Braves and Mets combining for 33 hits.

“I’m feeling amazing,” Albies said postgame. “I was looking for something over the plate to drive. As soon as that ball was hit, I didn’t even feel anything off the bat. That’s how perfect I put it on that barrel.”

“We don’t give up at all,” he added. “On defense or on offense. No matter what, until the game is over.”

After an exciting three comeback wins, the Braves improve to 38-24 and host the Washington Nationals beginning this evening at 7:20 ET.

More Braves News:

The Braves reinstated right-hander Michael Tonkin from the injured list on Thursday. Tonkin was originally placed on the injured list on May 25.

With his recent call-up, Baseball America included pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver on the Top 100 Prospect List.

Baseball America also released a mock draft, projecting that the Braves will take shortstop George Lombard Jr.

Wednesday marked a successful day for the Rome Braves, who threw a combined no-hitter. More in the minor league recap.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps Michael Harris II’s breakout in the series win over the Mets.

The latest Braves Mailbag discusses Michael Soroka’s demotion, mid-season prospects, and more.

MLB News:

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will undergo an MRI today after a setback while rehabbing his forearm strain.

The New York Yankees placed pitcher Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list with a strained left rotator cuff. The move is retroactive to June 5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right index finger.