Battery Power TV: Braves give Mets shock treatment; Arcia surpassing all expectations

It was a shock to the New York Mets’ system. The Atlanta Braves trailed by three runs in every game of their series, and swept their National League East rivals, capped by Ozzie Albies’ three-run walk-off home run.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down the Braves offense’s hot streak, Austin Riley getting his groove back and Orlando Arcia surpassing anyone’s expectations going into the winter. Plus, previewing the weekend series vs. the Washington Nationals that will see A.J. Smith-Shawver make his starting debut.

