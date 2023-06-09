Nationals vs. Braves: June 9-11

The Atlanta Braves have won five-straight games and will look to keep it rolling when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals Friday night at Truist Park. The Braves capped off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets with a walk-off home run by Ozzie Albies Thursday night. The win pushed them to a season-high 14 games over .500 with a 38-24 record. The Nationals come in with a 25-36 mark and having lost four straight games.

Series Schedule

Friday, June 9, 7:20 p.m. ET

AJ Smith-Shawver

Josiah Gray

Saturday, June 10, 4:10 p.m. ET

Jared Shuster

Mackenzie Gore

Sunday June 11, 1:35 p.m. ET