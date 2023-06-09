 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Nationals GameThread: 6/9/2023

AJ Smith Shawver vs. Josiah Gray

By Ivan the Great
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Smith-Shawver makes his first career start, facing off against Josiah Gray and the Nationals. Statcast graphic, ahoy!

I’m surprised Luis Garcia is actually hitting.

