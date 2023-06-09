Filed under: Atlanta Braves Scores and Standings Braves vs. Nationals GameThread: 6/9/2023 AJ Smith Shawver vs. Josiah Gray By Ivan the Great Jun 9, 2023, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves vs. Nationals GameThread: 6/9/2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports AJ Smith-Shawver makes his first career start, facing off against Josiah Gray and the Nationals. Statcast graphic, ahoy! I’m surprised Luis Garcia is actually hitting. In This Stream Nationals vs. Braves: June 9-11 Braves vs. Nationals GameThread: 6/9/2023 Murphy back at catcher, but no other changes as Braves look to keep rolling View all 5 stories More From Battery Power Murphy back at catcher, but no other changes as Braves look to keep rolling AJ Smith-Shawver ascends to the rotation as Braves look to keep rolling Nationals vs. Braves: June 9-11 Atlanta Braves 2023 MLB Draft Primer Battery Power TV: Braves give Mets shock treatment; Arcia surpassing all expectations MLB Pipeline projects Braves to select George Lombard Jr. in mock draft Loading comments...
Loading comments...