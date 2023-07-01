2023 MLB Draft player preview: Aidan Miller

There’s always some unknown heading into the MLB draft because the landscape can change at the drop of a hat. However, as we get closer and closer to the actual draft it seems more and more likely that the Atlanta Braves will select a position player. This is due to multiple factors including the fact their first four selections in last year's draft were pitchers, 9 of their top 11 prospects on MLBPipeline are pitchers and this is an extremely deep hitter's class. Atlanta has been linked to multiple position players throughout the draft cycle, but one that has particularly caught my attention is Aidan Miller.

Miller is coming off of a down season which is largely due to a broken hamate bone. An injury to the hamate bone is well known for zapping a player's offensive production, power especially, for the remainder of their season. The injury makes him a tough evaluation because scouts almost have to throw out his senior season and judge him off of his 2022 season when he was 18, which is the age most high school draftees are seniors. It should be noted though that the hamate bone is not an injury that is going to raise medical red flags or anything of that nature.

In 2022, his last full season, Miller was fantastic at every level. He was the winner of High School Home Run Derby where he hit six homers.

What a weekend for Aidan Miller!



After scoring All-American Game MVP honors, the Florida high school product belted six long balls to win the High School Home Run Derby: https://t.co/HHHAnINSti pic.twitter.com/6fpRqK00He — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 19, 2022

In addition to that he was named All American MVP, was named a member of the All-World Team for team USA and hit .478 for them across nine games.

As a player, Miller is going to go as far as his bat takes him. His glove and speed aren’t bad per se, but they are roughly average. Earlier in high school he played shortstop, but he is now a third baseman due to his range and speed taking a step back as he grew more and more into his frame. He does have the arm and footwork necessary to stick at third, although, there is a chance down the road that he transitions to first base.

Offensively, Miller has the potential to be a special hitter with plus power and at least an average hit tool.

Despite missing 98% of his senior season, it’s likely longest track record of a high-level hit tool in the prep class.



Elite frame (6-2, 205) with massive power projection



Real potential for A/A to plus @ 3B



Plenty of reasons why Aidan Miller

is a near 1st round #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/ZwM3gJwErc — Ian Smith (@FlaSmitty) June 18, 2023

He has a relatively easy swing that doesn’t require much effort which is going to help him in transitioning to the minors and eventually the MLB level. His hand path does offer some slight pause as he enters two plains of motion going down, then back and forward. This is something that does have a tendency to result in players struggling with higher velocity as they work their way up the minor league ladder. The good thing though is Miller has yet to show those struggles when facing high end velocity.

There’s no guarantee that Miller is on the board for the Braves come the 24th pick because of his raw power and overall upside as a hitter. However, his injury and largely lost season clouds the water a bit as to where the University of Arkansas commit will be selected. If the Braves are provided the opportunity to select him, they very well might run to the podium for what could be one of the steals of the draft.