This Day in Braves History: Jair Jurrjens one-hits the Orioles

Braves Franchise History

1960: The Braves are swept by the Cardinals in a doubleheader despite St. Louis blowing 7-0 and 5-0 leads. The Braves couldn’t solve Cardinal’s reliever Ernie Broglio who tossed 2 1/3 innings of spotless relief and won both games.

1961: Gordy Coleman collects eight hits and leads the Reds to a doubleheader sweep over the Braves.

1970: The Reds top the Braves, 9 - 2, as Tommy Helms becomes the first Cincinnati player to go deep at Riverfront Stadium. It will be his only one of the year.

1999: Tom Glavine fires a complete game in 4-1 victory over Expos. This is Glavine’s 13th career victory against Montreal.

2003: The Marlins destroy the Braves for a franchise record 20 runs in a 20-1 loss.

2011: Jair Jurrjens spun a complete game one hit shutout against the Orioles. The 4-0 victory helped lower his already sparkling ERA to 1.89 which led the National League. The only hit he allowed was an Adam Jones single in the seventh. Jurrjens incredible first half would earn him a spot on the All Star team.

MLB History

1957: Orioles’ pitcher George Zuverink and catcher Frank Zupo form the first “Z” battery in major league history as the Yankees beat the Birds, 3 - 2.

2005: After walking 2,100 miles from Camp Verde, Arizona to reach Wrigley Field, Bill Holden throws the ceremonial first pitch and leads the crowd in singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the seventh-inning stretch at the Cubs game against the Nationals. Inspired by the DVD, This Old Cub, a documentary about former Cubs All-Star third baseman Ron Santo who lost both his legs to diabetes, the 56-year-old schoolteacher, with two bad knees, pounds the pavement for 172 days and raises $250,000 with his ‘Walk the Walk’ campaign for juvenile diabetes research.

2009: For the first time since September 1, 1976, three National League games ended in 1-0 scores on the same day. All the shutouts are combined efforts: Mike Pelfrey of the Mets beats Milwaukee, Johnny Cueto leads the Reds over Arizona, and the Dodgers defeat Colorado with an 8th-inning run.

2013: Andy Pettitte passes Whitey Ford for the most strikeouts in New York Yankees history when he records his 1,957th in the Yankees’ 10 - 4 win over the Twins.

