Braves News: Michael Soroka returns, Braves slaughter Fish 16-4, and more

The Atlanta Braves wrapped up a red-hot June with a 21-4 record after defeating the Miami Marlins 16-4. It was a huge night for the Braves, offensively and on the mound. Here are the highlights:

Michael Soroka made (and won!) his first home start since 2020. He tossed six frames and allowed just three runs on five hits.

Austin Riley and Matt Olson were each one hit shy of the cycle.

The Braves essentially played a game of home run derby. Eddie Rosario, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, and Ronald Acuña Jr. each went yard. The Braves ended the month of June with 61 homers, setting a franchise record for home runs in a month.

The bullpen arms limited the Fish to just two hits.

Just two Braves were left on base.

With tonight's game, the Braves have set a new National League all-time record for home runs in a month (61).#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/XC4yc4KJQ1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 1, 2023

The Braves aim to take their hot streak into the month of July, kicking it off with game two against the Marlins beginning this afternoon at 4:10 ET.

More Braves News:

Ronald Acuña Jr. has elected to skip the 2023 Home Run Derby but is open to return in future years.

Drew Lugbauer reached a career milestone after launching his 100th home run on Thursday. More in the minor league recap.

A few mock drafts have connected George Lombard Jr. to the Braves. Here is everything you need to know about the young shortstop.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Spencer Strider are on the path to making history. Find out how in Battery Power TV.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses the All-Star Game starters, the Braves-Marlins series, and more.

MLB News:

The Texas Rangers acquired All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for a starting pitcher and a rookie outfielder.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu is set to make his first rehab appearance on Tuesday, July 4. The southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2022.

The Colorado Rockies reinstated outfielder Kris Bryant after a one-month stint on the injured list. Bryant went hitless in his return.