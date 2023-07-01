Braves roll with the regulars against Eury Perez

With an exciting young arm on the mound for Miami, the Braves roll with what has become their regular lineup, with Murphy catching instead of d’Arnaud. The statcast preview of Atlanta’s lineup is a glorious sea of red, especially in the top six, starting with the deepest of reds for Ronald Acuna at the top. They will face a challenge in Eury Perez, and you can read more about that matchup in the game preview here.

Miami, on the other hand, does not have much red in their statcast profiles, with most of the elite numbers coming from their top two batters, Luiz Arreaz and Jorge Soler. They are pretty disparate hitters though, with Arraez quite power-deficient, but a supreme contact hitter in stark contrast with Soler, who has some massive power, but not the best contact skills. After that, nobody that Miami has offensively is all that scary.