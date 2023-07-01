Filed under: Braves vs Marlins Game Thread: 7/1/23 By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch@bravesdaniel Jul 1, 2023, 3:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves vs Marlins Game Thread: 7/1/23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images Check out more on the pitching matchup in the game preview here. Look at the lineups here. Discuss the game with us in the comments below! More From Battery Power Braves roll with the regulars against Eury Perez Simply put: Braves are the best in June 2023 Braves look to secure series win against top prospect Eury Perez 2023 MLB Draft player preview: Aidan Miller Braves Minor League Recap: Owen Murphy tosses five scoreless innings as Augusta wins in rout MLB Draft Roundtable: 2022 Draft Review Loading comments...
Loading comments...