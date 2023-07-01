 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs Marlins Game Thread: 7/1/23

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
/ new
Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Check out more on the pitching matchup in the game preview here.

Look at the lineups here.

Discuss the game with us in the comments below!

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power