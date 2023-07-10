How to follow Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will continue Monday, July 10 with rounds 3-10 and you can follow all of the action live on MLB.com starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The Atlanta Braves hold the following picks on Day 2:

No. 94

No. 126

No. 162

No. 189

No. 219

No. 249

No. 279

No. 309

We will be tracking all of the Braves picks throughout the afternoon and will have plenty of analysis on the site at the end of each day so be sure to check back.

2023 MLB Draft Day 2 Coverage

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: MLB.com