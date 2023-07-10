 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to follow Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft continues Monday afternoon

By Kris Willis
2022 Major League Baseball Draft Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB Draft will continue Monday, July 10 with rounds 3-10 and you can follow all of the action live on MLB.com starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The Atlanta Braves hold the following picks on Day 2:

No. 94
No. 126
No. 162
No. 189
No. 219
No. 249
No. 279
No. 309

We will be tracking all of the Braves picks throughout the afternoon and will have plenty of analysis on the site at the end of each day so be sure to check back.

2023 MLB Draft Day 2 Coverage

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: MLB.com

