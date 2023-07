The 2023 MLB Draft will continue Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET with rounds 3-10. We will be updating this thread as each of the Braves’ picks are announced so be sure to follow along and join the conversation in the comments below.

Day 2 picks

No. 94:

No. 126:

No. 162:

No. 189:

No. 219:

No. 249:

No. 279:

No. 309: