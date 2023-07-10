2023 MLB Home Run Derby: Start Time, bracket, more

It is one of if not the most exciting event of the MLB All-Star weekend, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. This year’s event will be taking place on Monday, July 10th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be broadcast live by ESPN with a start time of 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s Derby is stacked with powerful participants as Pete Alonso, Julio Rodriguez, Adolis Garcia, Randy Arozarena, Adley Rutschman, Mookie Betts, Luis Robert Jr. , and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will all be taking part.

Seeding for the Derby is determined by Home Run totals from the first half of the season as Luis Robert Jr. earned the #1 seed this year as he has 25 homers on the year. Pete Alonso will be competing in his fourth Home Run Derby as he is a two-time Champion (2019,2021) Alonso came up short last year but is still the favorite to win the Derby this year. Julio Rodriguez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will both compete in their second Derby while the rest of the field will be making their first appearances.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson was asked to participate since he leads the National League in homers but he declined. Ronald Acuña Jr. also declined an invitation.

2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Info

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Statcast Broadcast: ESPN2