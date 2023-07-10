Battery Power Podcast: MLB Draft Day One Recap

In this special episode of the Battery Power podcast Shawn Coleman is hosting as we break down the first day of the draft. The Atlanta Braves just wrapped up day one, and Garrett Spain and Matt Powers give their thoughts on how the first day of the draft shaped up as the Braves took Hurston Waldrep with their first round pick. The Braves stuck to the college ranks and went pitching which had interesting implications given the weakness of that field in this draft as a whole.

It’s been a long day of breaking down the Braves newest players, and we had one more show to cap off the night. We took a look at the picks from the first three rounds (1st, 2nd, Comp B), how this draft defied our expectations, what the Braves should have to spend on day two and who they could spend that money on. It was a load of fun to talk ball and we’ll have more recaps after each day of the draft.

