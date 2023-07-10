Braves News: Day One of 2023 Draft, Max Fried Starts Rehab, More

On the field, the Braves lost to the Rays in their final game of the first half of 2023 on Sunday.

However, away from the Major League diamond, many important developments were happening for Atlanta:

A sweet, sweet view for any Braves fan - Max Fried back on the mound pic.twitter.com/vT6h26rJBc — Gaurav (@gvedak) July 9, 2023

For the Stripers, Max Fried made his much awaited return to the mound for the first time in two months. Though he was limited to just 35 pitches, Fried came away feeling good and healthy. While it may still be a bit of time until he returns to the Braves, Fried got off to a good start in his rehab on Sunday.

Of course, the other important occurrence on Sunday was the first two rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Braves went a familiar route in picking 3 college arms on Day 1, including first round pick Hurston Waldrep from Florida, and still have plenty of work to do over Days 2 and 3. Though the Braves themselves will get a break from action on the diamond, the franchise will be plenty busy.

