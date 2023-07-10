Braves News: Day One of 2023 Draft, Max Fried Starts Rehab, More

On the field, the Braves lost to the Rays in their final game of the first half of 2023 on Sunday.
However, away from the Major League diamond, many important developments were happening for Atlanta:
A sweet, sweet view for any Braves fan - Max Fried back on the mound
For the Stripers, Max Fried made his much awaited return to the mound for the first time in two months. Though he was limited to just 35 pitches, Fried came away feeling good and healthy. While it may still be a bit of time until he returns to the Braves, Fried got off to a good start in his rehab on Sunday.
Of course, the other important occurrence on Sunday was the first two rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Braves went a familiar route in picking 3 college arms on Day 1, including first round pick Hurston Waldrep from Florida, and still have plenty of work to do over Days 2 and 3. Though the Braves themselves will get a break from action on the diamond, the franchise will be plenty busy.
Braves News
- For their second and third selections on Day 1, the Braves selected Drue Hackenberg of Virginia Tech and Chad Keuhler of Campbell University.
- Braves Assistant Director of Scouting, Ronit Shah, discussed the Braves selection of Waldrep and the additions of Hackenberg and Keuhler.
- MLB.com recounts the Braves first half of the season.
- Day 2 of the MLB Draft will include the completion of rounds 3 through 10.
- A new edition of the Battery Power Podcast is out, recapping the weekend series against the Rays and recapping the first half of the 2023 season.
- In a special edition of the Battery Power Podcast Network, reactions to Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Draft and a Day 2 preview.
MLB News
- LSU pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews are the first college teammates to go 1 and 2 in the MLB Draft.
- MLB.com looks at the major storylines from Day 1 of the MLB Draft.
- Here is the official rules and breakdown of the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.
- Kyle Freeland of the Rockies suffered a dislocated shoulder on Sunday.
- The Yankees fired hitting coach Dillon Crews.
- The Rangers could have interest in Lance Lynn.
