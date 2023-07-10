Braves select C/IF Sabin Ceballos in the third round of the MLB Draft

With their first pick of day two, 94th overall in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected third baseman Sabin Ceballos out of Oregon. This is their first position player of the draft and he could be a player who plays multiple defensive positions.

Bio

DOB: 08/17/2002

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 225 lbs

Bats/Throws: R/R

Rankings

Baseball America: 206th

MLB Pipeline: 152nd

ESPN: 162nd

Introducing Sabin Ceballos

Sabin Ceballos from has been all over. He was initially out of the draft as a shortstop out of a high school in Puerto Rico, went to JUCO powerhouse San Jacinto JC in Texas and played all over the infield, and ended up at Oregon where he now looks more like a third baseman. Ceballos did however get some time in as a catcher, so that’s not out of the question for him and he brings some defensive versatility to the table.

Ceballos was originally known for being a glove first guy early in his career, but that has changed a bit. At this point he’s more of a below average defender as he has slowed to a 30 grade runner - though the big arm remains, and is a part of the reason he could get a look behind the plate. The reason the team is drafting him is as a bat, as he has a real feel for hitting and making solid contact. The power is more average to fringy, but with his hit tool it works.

Absolute top-shelf cut from Sabin Ceballos. Continues to show well for the Ducks. A lot of directors upset they didn't pay this man as a 19-year-old when he was at San Jacinto last season. pic.twitter.com/FO5RdTNsWz — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) June 5, 2023

First Reaction

Ceballos is the type of player who should hit for average and get on base and could hit 15 homers a year. The defensive home long term is the biggest question with him, but when you have a guy who can hit like this, you take the bat and figure it out. Ceballos’ defensive versatility should help out if he can’t find a regular defensive home, as it would give him the potential to be a bat first utility type.