Ronald Acuña Jr. leading off for the NL in the All-Star Game

Astros’ manager Dusty Baker and Phillies’ manager Rob Thomson announced their starting lineups for Tuesday night’s mid-summer classic, with Braves’ right fielder Ronald Acuńa Jr in his familiar leadoff spot.
Full lineup for the National League:
- Ronald Acuńa Jr - RF
- Freddie Freeman - 1B
- Mookie Betts - CF
- J.D. Martinez - DH
- Nolan Arenado - 3B
- Luis Arraez - 2B
- Sean Murphy - C
- Corbin Carrol - LF
- Orlando Arcia - SS
Starting on the mound for the National League will be Arizona Diamondbacks’ starter Zac Gallen.
Full lineup for the American League:
- Marcus Semien - 2B
- Shohei Ohtani - DH
- Randy Arozarena - LF
- Corey Seager - SS
- Yandy Diaz - 1B
- Adolis Garcia - RF
- Austin Hays - CF
- Josh Jung - 3B
- Jonah Heim - C
Starting on the mound for the American League is New York Yankees’ starter Gerrit Cole.
The 2023 All-Star Game starting lineups! pic.twitter.com/nirtDpuvnP— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2023
