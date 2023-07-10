 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronald Acuña Jr. leading off for the NL in the All-Star Game

Both managers announced their starting lineups for Tuesday night’s All-Star game

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Astros’ manager Dusty Baker and Phillies’ manager Rob Thomson announced their starting lineups for Tuesday night’s mid-summer classic, with Braves’ right fielder Ronald Acuńa Jr in his familiar leadoff spot.

Full lineup for the National League:

  1. Ronald Acuńa Jr - RF
  2. Freddie Freeman - 1B
  3. Mookie Betts - CF
  4. J.D. Martinez - DH
  5. Nolan Arenado - 3B
  6. Luis Arraez - 2B
  7. Sean Murphy - C
  8. Corbin Carrol - LF
  9. Orlando Arcia - SS

Starting on the mound for the National League will be Arizona Diamondbacks’ starter Zac Gallen.

Full lineup for the American League:

  1. Marcus Semien - 2B
  2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
  3. Randy Arozarena - LF
  4. Corey Seager - SS
  5. Yandy Diaz - 1B
  6. Adolis Garcia - RF
  7. Austin Hays - CF
  8. Josh Jung - 3B
  9. Jonah Heim - C

Starting on the mound for the American League is New York Yankees’ starter Gerrit Cole.

