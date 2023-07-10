Ronald Acuña Jr. leading off for the NL in the All-Star Game

Astros’ manager Dusty Baker and Phillies’ manager Rob Thomson announced their starting lineups for Tuesday night’s mid-summer classic, with Braves’ right fielder Ronald Acuńa Jr in his familiar leadoff spot.

Full lineup for the National League:

Ronald Acuńa Jr - RF Freddie Freeman - 1B Mookie Betts - CF J.D. Martinez - DH Nolan Arenado - 3B Luis Arraez - 2B Sean Murphy - C Corbin Carrol - LF Orlando Arcia - SS

Starting on the mound for the National League will be Arizona Diamondbacks’ starter Zac Gallen.

Full lineup for the American League:

Marcus Semien - 2B Shohei Ohtani - DH Randy Arozarena - LF Corey Seager - SS Yandy Diaz - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Austin Hays - CF Josh Jung - 3B Jonah Heim - C

Starting on the mound for the American League is New York Yankees’ starter Gerrit Cole.