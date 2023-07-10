Braves select RHP Garrett Baumann in the fourth round of the MLB Draft

With their fourth round pick, 126th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected RHP Garrett Baumann. Baumann is the first prep player they have taken in this draft, and a huge-bodied player with the potential to develop into a power arm.

Bio

DOB: 08/15/2004

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 245 lbs

Bats/Throws: L/R

Rankings

Baseball America: 263rd

MLB Pipeline: 145th

ESPN: 249th

Introducing Garrett Baumann

Garrett Baumann is a huge prep right hander from the same high school that produced Vaughn Grissom. Baumann is a 6’8”, 245-pounder that may have some room to add some good weight for more strength. Even before anything is added he is a kid with a plus fastball in the mid-to-upper 90s, topping out at 97 MPH. The changeup is his second best offering and should be at least average with a chance for more. The slider is still a work in progress, but he can get some swings and misses when its on. The command also still needs some work, but that’s usually the case with these longer-levered pitchers above 6’7”, as it just takes them a little more time to get their limbs in sync. He is committed to local school UCF for college. The Braves should sign him here, but there is another connection there as former Stripers pitching coach Mike Maroth is the current UCF pitching coach

First Reaction

Baumann is a high upside prospect with a big body and big frame and has the potential for high end stuff. He’s got middle of the rotation upside if he’s able to refine his secondaries and get the command to tick up as he adjusts to his body a little more. It’s definitely a pick that takes a swing at upside and is likely to be a bit over-slot.