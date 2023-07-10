Braves select OF Isaiah Drake with their 5th round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft

With their fifth round pick, 162nd overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected center fielder Isaiah Drake. Drake is a local player from North Atlanta High School, just a few minutes down the road from Truist Park, and represents a huge athletic upside for the Braves.

Bio

DOB: 07/15/2005

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180 lbs

Bats/Throws: L/R

Rankings

Baseball America: 215th

MLB Pipeline: NR

ESPN: 272nd

CF Isaiah Drake (Westlake (GA), 2023) goes through the middle on 3-1 for a leadoff single. Impact in the bat has been evident throughout most of the summer, with game changing speed on the basepaths. Very high follow in Georgia for the 2023 draft. pic.twitter.com/Kv1YoVlRFx — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) September 10, 2022

Introducing

Isaiah Drake from North Atlanta High School is the Braves fifth round pick. Drake is a super toolsy local prospect that is most known for his high end speed. Drake is an 80 runner, true top of the scale speed, with quality defense and arm in center field. With this part of his tool set he has some similarities to Orioles first rounder Enrique Bradfield, but with a better arm. Drake has more power potential than Bradfield does, but the question about him is the hit tool as he has a lot of swing and miss questions about him. However he did impress at the MLB Draft Combine, so there is some reason for optimism with the hit tool. Even if he doesn’t truly unlock the hit tool enough to be a starter, the rest of the skill set is strong enough to make him a contributor if he can be even a below average hitter. Drake is committed to Georgia Tech for college.

Isaiah Drake…stock up. Reminded me of Denard Span at the combine. #MLBDraft23 pic.twitter.com/SB1pSJu6PS — MLB Draft Room (@MLBDraftRoom) June 28, 2023

First Reaction

Drake is a very high upside bat who has four tools and if he can be just an average hitter, he has the potential to be a serious impact centerfielder. Drake is young for the class and immediately becomes one of the most exciting hitters in the entire system. It should be assumed that he will come in with an overslot bonus, but if that hit tool works out this is a steal in the fifth round.