Battery Power Podcast: MLB Draft Day Two Recap

We are back after a busy day of drafting as day two of the 2023 MLB draft has concluded. The Atlanta Braves selected eight players in the third through tenth rounds of the draft and the attention is on their early picks from the day. On this special edition of the Battery Power Podcast Shawn Coleman hosts Matt Powers and Garrett Spain who give their thoughts on the players taken on the second day and how the draft as a whole has shaped.

The main topic of conversation is going to be their first three picks, led by third round pick Sabin Ceballos and prep players Garrett Baumann and Isaiah Drake. We then delve into the later round picks which are a collection of older picks with interesting metrics and backgrounds that provide depth and money savings for the draft. Finally we look at the overall strategy of the draft and where the Braves will likely spend their day three efforts.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.