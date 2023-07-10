Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launches “plakatas” and wins the 2023 Home Run Derby

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashed his way to the home run derby title as he defeated Randy Arozarena in a showdown that went down to the wire in the final round of Monday’s derby. Guerrero Jr. defeated Mookie Betts, Julio Rodriguez, and Randy Arozarena to win the same title his dad won sixteen years prior in 2007, Guerrero Jr. finished the night with 72 total home runs.
There were many exciting things throughout this home run derby, but one of the most electric moments came from Julio Rodriguez as he hit a record 41 home runs in the first round for his home crowd in Seattle.
41!!!! #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/Xyr8uEONp2— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023
Round 1 results
- Randy Arozarena (24) def Adolis Garcia (17)
- Luis Robert Jr. (28) def Adley Rutschman (27)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (26) def Mookie Betts (11)
- Julio Rodriguez (41) def Pete Alonso (21)
We are on to the semifinals! #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/p9rgOCNJ0x— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023
Round 2
- Randy Arozarena (35) def Luis Robert Jr. (22)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (21) def Julio Rodriguez (20)
The finals are set!— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023
Who will be the 2023 @TMobile #HRDerby Champ? pic.twitter.com/sTc2dEaBy3
Finals
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (25) def Randy Arozarena (23)
Just like his pops.— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the 2023 @TMobile #HRDerby! pic.twitter.com/T8Ke59qQ59
