Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launches “plakatas” and wins the 2023 Home Run Derby

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashed his way to the home run derby title as he defeated Randy Arozarena in a showdown that went down to the wire in the final round of Monday’s derby. Guerrero Jr. defeated Mookie Betts, Julio Rodriguez, and Randy Arozarena to win the same title his dad won sixteen years prior in 2007, Guerrero Jr. finished the night with 72 total home runs.

There were many exciting things throughout this home run derby, but one of the most electric moments came from Julio Rodriguez as he hit a record 41 home runs in the first round for his home crowd in Seattle.

Round 1 results

Randy Arozarena (24) def Adolis Garcia (17) Luis Robert Jr. (28) def Adley Rutschman (27)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (26) def Mookie Betts (11) Julio Rodriguez (41) def Pete Alonso (21)

Round 2

Randy Arozarena (35) def Luis Robert Jr. (22) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (21) def Julio Rodriguez (20)

Finals