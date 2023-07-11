 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to follow Day 3 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will wrap up Tuesday afternoon

By Kris Willis
/ new
2022 Major League Baseball Draft Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB Draft will conclude Tuesday afternoon with rounds 11-20. The event will be streamed live on MLB.com starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The Atlanta Braves have the following picks on Day 3 of the draft:

No. 339
No. 369
No. 399
No. 429
No. 459
No. 489
No. 519
No. 549
No. 579
No. 609

We will be tracking all of the Braves’ selections throughout the afternoon and will have analysis on the site at the end of each day, so be sure to check back.

2023 MLB Draft Day 3 Coverage

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: MLB.com

