How to follow Day 3 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will conclude Tuesday afternoon with rounds 11-20. The event will be streamed live on MLB.com starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The Atlanta Braves have the following picks on Day 3 of the draft:

No. 339

No. 369

No. 399

No. 429

No. 459

No. 489

No. 519

No. 549

No. 579

No. 609

We will be tracking all of the Braves’ selections throughout the afternoon and will have analysis on the site at the end of each day, so be sure to check back.

2023 MLB Draft Day 3 Coverage

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: MLB.com