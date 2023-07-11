 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How and where to watch the MLB All-Star game

The 2023 mid-summer classic will have a heavy Braves influence

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard press conference Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball’s 93rd annual All-Star game is set to take place Tuesday night, with the best players in the game set to compete in this year’s mid-summer classic.

The Atlanta Braves are, unsurprisingly, well represented this week with 8 members of the team on the final roster. Ronald Acuńa Jr was the leading vote getter in the NL and is joined by C Sean Murphy and SS Orlando Arcia in the starting lineup. 1B Matt Olson, 3B Austin Riley, and 2B Ozzie Albies were all selected as reserves and SP Bryce Elder and SP Spencer Strider were both selected to the pitching staff.

Game Info

Location: Seattle, Washingotn

Date: Tuesday, July 11th

Time: 8 pm ET

Channel: Fox, with additional coverage on MLB Network

Starting Lineups

National League

  1. Ronald Acuńa Jr - RF
  2. Freddie Freeman - 1B
  3. Mookie Betts - CF
  4. J.D. Martinez - DH
  5. Nolan Arenado - 3B
  6. Luis Arraez - 2B
  7. Sean Murphy - C
  8. Corbin Carrol - LF
  9. Orlando Arcia - SS

SP: Zac Gallen

America League

  1. Marcus Semien - 2B
  2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
  3. Randy Arozarena - LF
  4. Corey Seager - SS
  5. Yandy Diaz - 1B
  6. Adolis Garcia - RF
  7. Austin Hays - CF
  8. Josh Jung - 3B
  9. Jonah Heim - C

SP: Gerrit Cole

