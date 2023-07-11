Braves News: Draft Day 2 Complete, Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead off for NL, More

Monday was another fun day across Major League Baseball for many, many reasons.

For the Braves, it was the first get-together for the 2023 National League All-Star Team, and it was pretty easy to identify which team was most represented on the field:

However, the most important news of the day for Atlanta was Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft, and the Braves added plenty of talent to their system. Of course, Battery Power offered plenty of perspective on the selections:

Braves News

Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead-off for the National League on Tuesday Night.

As for the other Braves starters, Sean Murphy and Orland Arcia are batting 7th and 9th in the NL lineup.

National League All-Star Lineup:



Ronald Acuña Jr. RF

Freddie Freeman 1B

Mookie Betts CF

J.D. Martinez DH

Nolan Arenado 3B

Luis Arraez 2B

Sean Murphy C

Corbin Carroll LF

Orlando Arcia SS



Zac Gallen SP#Braves and Dodgers with three starters. Dbacks with a pair as well. pic.twitter.com/g7iDm8uhwm — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) July 10, 2023

Another fun bit of news from Monday was that Ronald Acuna Jr. is the top selling jersey in baseball for the 2023 season:

The top two @MLB All-Star vote getters, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Angels DH and pitcher Shohei Ohtani, also lead MLB with the most popular MLB player jerseys of the first half of the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/yQ8JXcpX7i — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 10, 2023

MLB News

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. outlasted Randy Arozarena to win the 2023 Home Run Derby.

The future of Shohei Ohtani was a major topic of discussion on All-Star Monday.

Zac Gallen and Gerrit Cole will start for the NL and AL in the 2023 All-Star game.

The American League All-Star Lineup was released on Monday as well:

The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Semien 2B

Ohtani DH

Arozarena LF

Seager SS

Díaz 1B

García RF

Hays CF

Jung 3B

Heim C

Cole P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023