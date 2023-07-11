 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Draft Day 2 Complete, Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead off for NL, More

Another busy day for the Braves in Seattle.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: All Star-Home Run Derby Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Monday was another fun day across Major League Baseball for many, many reasons.

For the Braves, it was the first get-together for the 2023 National League All-Star Team, and it was pretty easy to identify which team was most represented on the field:

However, the most important news of the day for Atlanta was Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft, and the Braves added plenty of talent to their system. Of course, Battery Power offered plenty of perspective on the selections:

  • Another fun bit of news from Monday was that Ronald Acuna Jr. is the top selling jersey in baseball for the 2023 season:

