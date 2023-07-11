 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB All-Star Game Open Thread

The 93rd Midsummer Classic will take place Tuesday night.

By Kris Willis
Gatorade All-Star Workout Day Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will cap off All-Star Week in Seattle Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. The National League will face off against the American League for the 93rd time.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will lead off for the National League in a lineup that also includes teammates Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia. Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Austin Riley were all named as reserves for the game and will appear at some point. Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder were also named to the National League squad, but won’t play after pitching this past weekend.

Zac Gallen will get the start for the National League while Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for the AL.

2023 MLB All-Star Game

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

