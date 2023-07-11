MLB All-Star Game Open Thread

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will cap off All-Star Week in Seattle Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. The National League will face off against the American League for the 93rd time.
Ronald Acuña Jr. will lead off for the National League in a lineup that also includes teammates Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia. Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Austin Riley were all named as reserves for the game and will appear at some point. Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder were also named to the National League squad, but won’t play after pitching this past weekend.
Zac Gallen will get the start for the National League while Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for the AL.
The NL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):— MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023
Acuña Jr. RF
Freeman 1B
Betts CF
Martinez DH
Arenado 3B
Arraez 2B
Murphy C
Carroll LF
Arcia SS
Gallen P
The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):— MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023
Semien 2B
Ohtani DH
Arozarena LF
Seager SS
Díaz 1B
García RF
Hays CF
Jung 3B
Heim C
Cole P
2023 MLB All-Star Game
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Loading comments...