MLB All-Star Game Open Thread

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will cap off All-Star Week in Seattle Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. The National League will face off against the American League for the 93rd time.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will lead off for the National League in a lineup that also includes teammates Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia. Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Austin Riley were all named as reserves for the game and will appear at some point. Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder were also named to the National League squad, but won’t play after pitching this past weekend.

Zac Gallen will get the start for the National League while Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for the AL.

The NL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Acuña Jr. RF

Freeman 1B

Betts CF

Martinez DH

Arenado 3B

Arraez 2B

Murphy C

Carroll LF

Arcia SS

Gallen P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Semien 2B

Ohtani DH

Arozarena LF

Seager SS

Díaz 1B

García RF

Hays CF

Jung 3B

Heim C

Cole P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

2023 MLB All-Star Game

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX