All-Star game recap: NL uses great pitching, a couple of timely hits to down AL, 3-2

The National League spent most of the game trailing in some form or fashion, but used great pitching from their full stable of arms and a couple of timely hits to complete the comeback, and take down the American League 3-2.

The first inning started with some fireworks as Braves’ right-fielder Ronald Acuńa Jr did what he normally does, and that’s barrel a baseball. Unfortunately, Adolis Garcia had other plans:

Adolis Garcia starts the All-Star Game with style! pic.twitter.com/tHsJaM2O9b — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

The very next batter was Dodgers’ first-baseman Freddie Freeman and, well, deja vu all over again:

Randy Arozarena absolutely loves the big stage pic.twitter.com/dtRj2AjnlS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

What could've easily been back-to-back doubles and a early lead instead was two quick outs and an easy inning for Yankees’ starter Gerrit Cole.

The bottom half of the first wasn’t quite as eventful as Diamondbacks’ starter Zac Gallen got two quick outs, followed by a Randy Arozarena single. Then Randy learned first hand why you don't ever run on Sean Murphy:

Sean Murphy with the cannon to get Randy! pic.twitter.com/YoC0oyWJA6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

After a scoreless top of the 2nd, Rays’ first-baseman Yandy Diaz opened up the scoring in the bottom half with a solo shot off Pirates starter Mitch Keller to give the AL an early 1-0.

Yandy Diaz makes it 1-0 AL! pic.twitter.com/FBHg5AV2yW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

The third inning saw scoreless innings from Minnesota’s starter Sonny Gray and National's starter Josiah Gray. In the 4th, Dodger’s DH J.D. Martinez roped a 1-out double to left field and Marlins second-baseman Luis Arraez tied the game with an RBI single to right.

Luis Arraez 2-2 with two singles and an RBI because duh pic.twitter.com/UjQRz2n55H — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

The next few frames saw very little action as both teams kept putting up zeros in the box score, in part because of great defensive plays like the one Austin Riley made in the 5th, coming in on a swinging bunt and making a terrific bare-handed pick up and throw. It was capped off by a great scoop from teammate Matt Olson at first.

A little Brave-to-Brave glovework! @Braves



Austin Riley with a nice barehand play pic.twitter.com/3VQ9FICzbt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

The American League broke the tie in the bottom half of the 6th, after Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez singled and A’s DH Brent Rooker doubled off Reds’ closer Alexis Diaz. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette then drove in Perez from third with a sacrifice fly to right, giving the AL a 2-1 lead.

Bo drives in Salvy and the AL retakes the lead! pic.twitter.com/oEzQrxFDRp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

It looked like the NL tied it up in the top of the 7th, when Lourdes Gurriel Jr’s fly ball down the left-field line was initially ruled a home-run. But after review, it was ruled a foul ball and the NL failed to score in the frame.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. juuuuuust missed a game-tying homer in his first ever All-Star Game at-bat pic.twitter.com/fhSCiHUY1L — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

The top of the 8th worked out much better for National League, as Phillies’ right-fielder Nick Castellanos worked a lead-off walk off Orioles’ closer Felix Bautista. Rockies’ catcher Elias Diaz then launched a hanging splitter to left field for a 2-run homer, and the National League suddenly had a 3-2 lead.

Padres’ closer Josh Hader and Phillies’ closer Craig Kimbrel took care of business in the 8th and 9th and secured the 3-2 win for the National League.

The win by the National League broke a 9-game winning streak the AL had over the NL and brought the overall series record to 47-44-2 in favor of the American League.