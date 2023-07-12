This Day in Braves History: Jeff Blauser clubs three homers in Chicago

Braves Franchise History

1943 - An Armed Forces All-Star team managed by Babe Ruth and featuring Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams plays a fund-raising game against the Braves in Boston. Ruth pinch-hits in the eighth and flies out. The All-Stars win 9-8.

1945 - Tommy Holmes modern-day National League record hitting streak comes to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Holmes hit .433 during the streak and will finish at .352 for the season. Holmes struck out just nine times in 714 plate appearances. His 37-game hitting streak is still a franchise record for the Braves.

1946 - Johnny Sain misses out on a perfect game after a pop fly falls in between three Braves behind third base. The Braves beat the Reds 1-0.

1953 - Eddie Matthews hits the first grand slam in the history of the Milwaukee franchise as the Braves sweep a doubleheader against the Cardinals.

1992 - Jeff Blauser becomes the fourth shortstop ever to hit three home runs in a game as the Braves beat the Cubs 7-4.

2000 - The Phillies trade Andy Ashby to the Braves in exchange for pitchers Bruce Chen and Jimmy Osting. Ashby will make 15 starts for Atlanta and will go 8-6 with a 4.13 ERA.

MLB History

1911 - Ty Cobb walks and then on consecutive pitches, steals second, third and home against left-hander Harry Krause. The Tigers defeat the Athletics 9-0.

1913 - Ty Cobb, dealing with a knee injury, plays second base for the only time in his career and makes three errors in five fielding chances. Philadelphia wins 16-9 despite issuing 15 walks.

1979 - After a delay of an hour and 16 minutes, the White Sox are forced to forfeit the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers when over 5,000 fans refuse to leave the field during Disco Demolition Night.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.