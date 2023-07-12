Battery Power TV: Braves deliver statement after statement in dominant first half

The Atlanta Braves entered the All-Star break with the game’s best record, an MVP candidate and a bevy of players making the Midsummer Classic roster.

They were, in a word, dominant.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney break down the National League East leaders’ biggest storylines and surprises at the break, and set the stage for what’s to come as Atlanta seeks a sixth straight division crown.

