 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power TV: Braves deliver statement after statement in dominant first half

Ronald Acuña Jr. has that MVP look, Spencer Strider is piling up the Ks and much more at the All-Star break

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
/ new

The Atlanta Braves entered the All-Star break with the game’s best record, an MVP candidate and a bevy of players making the Midsummer Classic roster.

They were, in a word, dominant.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney break down the National League East leaders’ biggest storylines and surprises at the break, and set the stage for what’s to come as Atlanta seeks a sixth straight division crown.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power