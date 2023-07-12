Braves News: Atlanta to potentially host 2025 All-Star Game, MLB draft recap, more

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said on Tuesday that the 2025 All-Star Game has potential to end up in Atlanta. The news was first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today and Gabe Burns of the AJC.

Atlanta is in the mix for the 2025 All-Star Game, with Baltimore and Toronto expected to also be on the short list. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 11, 2023

The city of Atlanta has not hosted since 2000. Atlanta was expected to host the All-Star festivities in 2021, but MLB quickly changed the site to Denver after a controversial voting law passed in the state of Georgia. The decision to change the location of the All-Star Game was announced just three months before the game was slated.

