 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Atlanta to potentially host 2025 All-Star Game, MLB draft recap, more

The All-Star break has officially come to a close

By Kaitlyn Monnin
/ new
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said on Tuesday that the 2025 All-Star Game has potential to end up in Atlanta. The news was first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today and Gabe Burns of the AJC.

The city of Atlanta has not hosted since 2000. Atlanta was expected to host the All-Star festivities in 2021, but MLB quickly changed the site to Denver after a controversial voting law passed in the state of Georgia. The decision to change the location of the All-Star Game was announced just three months before the game was slated.

More Braves News:

After three days of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected 21 players. Here is a closer look at the Braves’ draft class.

Vaughn Grissom, Tyler Flowers, and Jacob Webb headline the list of impactful Braves that were selected on day three of the MLB Draft.

The Battery Power Podcast recaps the MLB Draft and discusses what the latest draft class can add to the organization.

MLB News:

The National League ended the drought and defeated the American League 3-2 in the 2023 All-Star Game.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power