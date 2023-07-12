 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag questions request

Get your questions in now!

By Kris Willis
T-Mobile Home Run Derby Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The MLB Draft and All-Star Game and now in the rearview mirror and the focus turns to the stretch run for the Atlanta Braves. The Braves are in good shape after a 60-29 first half, but the trade deadline is coming up fast.

That seems like as good a time as any for a post All-Star break mailbag.

Answers will run on Monday. All questions received by Saturday, July 15 will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or email them to us at batterypowersbn [at] gmail [dot] com.

