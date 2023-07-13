 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux’s consecutive innings streak without a walk comes to an end

By Cassidy Mcmahon
Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1969 - San Diego’s Joe Niekro outduels Phil Niekro in a 1-0 Padres’ win. It is the third career matchup between the two brothers.

1973 - Montreal’s Hal Breeden becomes the second major league player to hit pinch-hit home runs in both games of a doubleheader in Atlanta. The Expos win the first game 11-7, but the Braves take the nightcap 15-6.

1995 - Greg Maddux’s consecutive innings streak without a walk ends at 51 after he walks pitcher Joey Hamilton.

2012 - Chipper Jones ties Mike Schmidt for second place on the all-time list for RBI by a third baseman when he plates his 1,595th run with a homer in a 7-5 win over the Mets.

MLB History

1934 - Babe Ruth hits his 700th career home run in a 4-2 win over the Tigers at Navin Field in Detroit.

1943 - The American League defeats the National League 5-3 at Shibe Park in the first All-Star Game played at night.

1950 - Ted Williams undergoes surgery to remove seven bone fragments from his elbow after he was injured in the All-Star Game. He will be sidelined until mid-September.

1993 - Donald Fehr of the Players Association says that if serious negotiations between the players and owners don’t begin soon, the players could go on strike in September.

2001 - Mike Piazza hits his 300th career home run in a 3-1 loss to Boston.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

