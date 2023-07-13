Braves Release 2024 Schedule

After 3 1⁄ 2 months of enjoying Braves baseball on nearly a nightly basis, two entire days without any actual MLB baseball activity seems like an eternity.

Fortunately, only one more sleep separates Braves Country and the start of the second half of what has been a splendid 2023 season so far. However, before the 2023 season resumes, MLB and its teams released the team regular season schedules for 2024 on Thursday. And the Braves had a bit of fun with the reveal of their home schedule:

The Braves then revealed the full slate of games for 2024 for Braves fans to begin their travel plans for next year:

Our full 2024 schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7qK85RTOqz — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 13, 2023

Of course, there is plenty of business to take care of this year before worrying about 2024, but initial analysis does provide some interesting wrinkles in next year’s schedule. A few of the highlights that stand out:

The Braves will get a heavy dose of their NL East rivals to both begin and end their 2024 season. Of the 52 games against NL East opponents, 16 will happen during the first 40 games of the season and 17 will happen during the last 40 games of the season.

The Braves will start the season on the road against Philadelphia. It will be the seventh time in a 10 year-span (since 2015) that Braves will have started a regular season on the road. It will also be the fourth time in a seven-year span (since 2018) that the Braves have opened the season against the Phillies, three of which have been in Philadelphia.

One of the hardest and most important parts of the schedule for the Braves could be in April. Atlanta has a series with the Phillies and Mets each, and will face the Marlins twice. They also have series with the Rangers, Diamondbacks, and Guardians, all teams that currently lead or are tied for the lead in their respective divisions. A good start could be critical for the Braves overall success in 2024, especially within the division.

The West Coast road trips for the Braves will occur in Late April-Early May, right before the All-Star Break in July, and in mid-August.

The Braves have four home stands/road trips that will be longer than two series. The home stands will be April 19th-28th and June 28th-July 7th. The road trips will be June 4th-13th and August 8th-19th.

Another tough part of the schedule could be in September, but the Braves will fortunately finish up the season at home, going against the Mets and Royals.

Obviously, much can change in time that will impact the difficulty of different parts of the schedule next season. But plenty of exciting action likely awaits. And in time, plenty of fun promotions and experiences will be announced for fans to enjoy throughout the 2024 campaign. And hopefully, there will be plenty of history and success from 2023 to enjoy in 2024.

Stick with Battery Power for any further updates on 2024 Atlanta Braves schedule.