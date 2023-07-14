Braves News: Nick Anderson to 60-day injured list, 2024 schedule released, and more

The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Thursday, which sent right-hander Nick Anderson to the 60-day injured list to make room for a waiver claim. The club claimed OF Dalton Guthrie off of waivers from the San Francisco Giants and optioned him to Triple-A.

The club also selected the contract of lefty Lucas Luetge and designated righty Roddery Muñoz for assignment.

The #Braves today also selected the contract of LHP Lucas Luetge and designated RHP Roddery Muñoz for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 13, 2023

Nick Anderson’s move to the 60-day injured list is retroactive to July 8 after he suffered a right shoulder strain. Anderson got off to a hot start in 2023 but started to see his impressive numbers dwindling in June and July. With his move to the IL, the Braves will certainly look to add another reliever in the coming weeks. For now, Lucas Luetge returns to the roster to claim his spot.

As for Dalton Guthrie, the 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Giants last week. He has had 24 big league at-bats in 2023 and has tallied just four hits. He is likely to be used as a utilityman down on the farm.

More Braves News:

The Braves released their full 2024 schedule and open the season up on the road in Philadelphia.

The Braves have officially signed three of their top four draft picks, including Hurston Waldrep. Click here for the draft pick signing tracker.

In their first series after the All-Star Break, the Braves host the Chicago White Sox for a three-game set.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Jake Marisnick agreed to a major league deal. The Dodgers’ 40-man roster is full, so a corresponding move is incoming.

The Colorado Rockies have reached a deal with right-hander Chris Flexen. The 29-year-old was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners earlier this month, was then traded to the New York Mets, who also designated him for assignment.