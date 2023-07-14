PTBNL/Daily Hammer Crossover: Bullpen, 2024 Schedule, 2023 Draft, and More

Shawn Coleman and Stephen Tolbert review several topics from a busy Thursday before the second half of the 2023 season begins. Shawn and Stephen react to the Nick Anderson injury news, and how it could impact the Braves trade deadline plans. Plus, the 2023 draft class quickly signing, the 2024 schedule, and thoughts on the second half of the season.

Plus, both look at the recent comments from Rob Manfred during the All-Star break, discuss some potential and sensible trade targets for the Braves to go after at the trade deadline, and look at what ways the Braves could make history in the second half of the season.

Join Shawn and Stephen for all this and much more.

