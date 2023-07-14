Braves Notes: A.J. Minter day-to-day, injury updates on Jesse Chavez, Dylan Lee

The Atlanta Braves return to action Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Despite the strong first half, Atlanta’s list injuries grew longer when reliever Nick Anderson was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

Brian Snitker said that Anderson felt something on his final pitch in Tampa. The soreness lingered through the break which prompted an MRI which revealed the strain.

“I think it was his last pitch on Friday night in Tampa,” Snitker said. “It was bothering him over the weekend and they had him MRI’d and it showed the strain. We’ll try and get him back before the end of the year.”

Max Fried will make his second rehab start Saturday for Rome and some of Atlanta’s other injured pitchers are continuing to work their way back. Kyle Wright told 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley that he is throwing off flat ground, but is set to begin throwing bullpen sessions soon. Barring any setbacks, Wright is still slated to return sometime in August.

Snitker said that Jesse Chavez has begun throwing on flat ground, but added that he still didn’t think that he could put full weight on his leg. Chavez was struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Miguel Cabrera in Detroit on June 14.

“I just saw Jesse and he was playing catch, long toss,” Snitker said. “I don’t think he can still put full weight on it, but he is keeping his arm going.”

Snitker also said that Dylan Lee is throwing long toss. Lee was placed on the injured list on May 19 with left shoulder inflammation. A.J. Minter left last Saturday’s game in Tampa after facing just one batter with some tightness in his pectoral muscle. Minter said afterwards that he didn’t think it was anything serious, but Snitker said Friday that Minter was still day-to-day and wouldn’t rule out a potential trip to the IL.

“AJ’s still, you know, it’s going to be day-to-day with him,” Snitker said. He felt good out there playing catch today, but that doesn’t translate into pitching, so we’re just going to be day-to-day with him.”

After an unlucky start to the season, Minter has reemerged as the Braves’ best reliever. With Lee out, he had operated as the team’s only left-handed option in the bullpen. Atlanta selected the contract of Lucas Luetge to take Anderson’s place on the active roster. Luetge struggled during his first stint allowing 11 runs in just 9 2/3 innings across nine appearances before he was DFA’d. He accepted the outright assignment to Gwinnett where he appeared in seven games while allowing four runs in 9 2/3 innings. Snitker was hopeful that his time in Triple A would help him be more successful this time around.

“I just visited with him,” Snitker said of Luetge. “They worked on things and he stayed regular which is kind of where he was when he left. He probably needed to stay regular and get some things going so hopefully he can come back and be a part of what we’re trying to do.”