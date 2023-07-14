 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. White Sox Game Thread: 7/14/2023

Charlie Morton vs. Michael Kopech

By Ivan the Great
MLB: SEP 01 White Sox at Braves Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a hiatus that felt entirely too long, baseball is back!

The Braves look to keep their surge going as they host the White Sox.

