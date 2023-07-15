Braves News: Matt Olson, Braves dismantle White Sox, injury updates, and more

The Atlanta Braves opened up the second half on a high note after a 9-0 rout of the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Charlie Morton earned the start and threw an impressive seven innings. He surrendered just three hits and one base on balls.

Offensively, Matt Olson got things going in the run column with his first inning grand slam, accounting for his 30th home run of the 2023 campaign.

“It’s never easy after a few days off,” Matt Olson said postgame. “Especially with the way we were playing, you want to keep going. We were able to work some good at-bats in the first and put some runs up. Hopefully we continue playing that ball we were playing before.”

“That grand slam was good,” he added. “It was nice to get out here on a good start. Those guys were working good at-bats before me and I squared it up.”

Orlando Arcia, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II each added to the run column as well.

The Braves go for the series win tonight at 7:15 ET behind Spencer Strider.

More Braves News:

Brian Snitker caught up with the media to provide injury updates on AJ Minter, Jesse Chavez, Dylan Lee, and more.

Despite the amount of injuries, the Braves’ pitching staff was super impressive in the first half. Find out where the pitching staff ranks heading into the second half.

The Podcast to be Named Later and Daily Hammer Podcast crossover episode discusses the bullpen, 2023 draft, 2024 schedule, and more.

MLB News:

Cleveland Guardians starter Shane Bieber is set for an MRI due to irritation of the forearm. He has not been placed on the injured list but will not make his scheduled start on Monday.

Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela will undergo Tommy John surgery. He will miss most if not all of 2024. The Rox also placed starter Kyle Freeland on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder subluxation. Fortunately, Freeland avoided surgery,

Miami Marlins reliever Matt Barnes will undergo surgery on his left hip at the end of the month. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.