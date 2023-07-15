Braves place A.J. Minter on 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation

The injury bug continues to bite the Atlanta Braves. The team announced Saturday morning that reliever A.J. Minter has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. Right-hander Dereck Rodriguez was recalled to take Minter’s spot on the active roster.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Dereck Rodríguez to Atlanta and placed LHP A.J. Minter on the 15-day injured list, backdated to July 12, with left shoulder inflammation. Additionally, LHP Max Fried’s rehabilitation assignment has been transferred to High-A Rome. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 15, 2023

Minter exited last Saturday’s game in Tampa after facing just one batter with what was described as pectoral stiffness. He said after the game that he didn’t think it was serious, but Brian Snitker said Friday that he was still day-to-day and wouldn’t rule out a stint on the injured list. Minter played catch on flat ground, but had not thrown off a mound since last Saturday.

Hopefully this isn’t too serious and is more of a situation where the Braves are giving him extra time to hopefully fully clear up the issue. Atlanta enters play Saturday with a 9.5 game lead over the Marlins in the NL East standings so they can afford to be extra cautious.

Minter had an unlucky start to the season, but has again emerged as the team’s best reliever. His 4.91 ERA in 40 1/3 innings isn’t that impressive, but his 2.83 FIP tells a different story. Minter has allowed just two runs over his last 13 appearances.

With Minter down, Lucas Luetge is the only left-handed pitcher currently in the Braves bullpen. Snitker said Friday that Dylan Lee is still working his way back, but adding another left-handed arm to the mix could be a focus at the trade deadline for Atlanta.